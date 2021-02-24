Kroger to Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine at Tennessee Pharmacies

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., today announced it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine through its participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan and will begin administering the vaccine in its 115 pharmacies across Tennessee in accordance with the state and local health departments rollout plan.

“We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new scheduling took and COVID Help Line, Kroger is doing everything it can to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine as it becomes available. The company recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”

How to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Kroger Health will support the phased approach for Tennessee which is now phase 1B focusing first on priority populations. Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320. Individuals requesting appointments must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. There is no charge to individuals and insurance status is not a barrier for vaccination.

Throughout the pandemic, Kroger Health has remained an industry leader in offering diagnostic COVID-19 testing solutions, supported by its team of experienced healthcare providers. The company was the nation’s first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers. Now, the added service of offering COVID-19 vaccinations provides the company the opportunity to continue its commitment in flattening the spread of COVID-19. As of February 23, the company has administered over 468,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across 25 states.

