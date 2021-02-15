Kroger and Publix to Close Early Monday Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, local Kroger and Publix locations are closing early Monday, Feb 15.
Kroger
Kroger stores in Middle TN will close at 6pm Monday and reopen at 8am Tuesday, said a Kroger spokesperson.
Publix
The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Monday and reopening at 8am Tuesday:
10638 Concord Road, Brentwood
8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood
1021 Riverside Drive, Franklin
5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd, Franklin
7014 City Center Way, Fairview
4935 Main Street, Spring Hill
Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.