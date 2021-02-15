Kroger and Publix to Close Early Monday Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather, local Kroger and Publix locations are closing early Monday, Feb 15.

Kroger

Kroger stores in Middle TN will close at 6pm Monday and reopen at 8am Tuesday, said a Kroger spokesperson.

Publix

The following Publix stores are closing at 5pm Monday and reopening at 8am Tuesday:

10638 Concord Road, Brentwood

8105 Moores Lane, Brentwood

1021 Riverside Drive, Franklin

5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd, Franklin

7014 City Center Way, Fairview

4935 Main Street, Spring Hill

Click here to see a map of all Publix stores closing early.

