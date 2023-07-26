Kroger Offering Over 250 Items Less than $3 for Back to School

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shared back-to-school savings with Locked In Low prices on the key supplies students need to gear up for an exciting new school year, offering more than 250 items for less than $3.

“As students return to the classroom, the supplies they need to study and learn should not break the bank,” said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. “Our Locked In Low prices guarantee affordable items so caregivers and students can look forward to going back to school, and we can make life a bit easier during this busy time of year for the families we serve.”

Recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Kroger has more than 250 school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.

Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less:

Back-to-school must-haves less than $3:

Customers can shop school supplies under $3, plus everything needed for back to school here. Items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.