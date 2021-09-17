Kroger Issues Recall on Bagged Kale

By
Press Release
-

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged kale product.

This voluntary recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale, with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar.

All affected products were pulled from our Produce departments on Sept. 16, 2021.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

