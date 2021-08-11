Kroger Hosts Hiring Event August 11

Kroger is hosting a hiring event today, Wednesday, August 11, from 1-4pm, in all Nashville division stores. Those are stores in Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky. The goal of the event is to hire close to 500 associates with a variety of positions available including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Sonya Hostetler, president of the Kroger Nashville division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The Kroger hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Interested applicants should visit their neighborhood Kroger during the time of the event, and if possible, apply ahead of time at jobs.kroger.com/.

As a leading employer, Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates. Full and part-time positions are available and starting rate of pay varies by position. The Kroger tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PHD. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. The Nashville division of Kroger includes 90 stores across Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky.