Kroger Debuts New Our Brands Seafood Items

March 14, 2024 – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today debuted several new Our Brands seafood products, making seafood at home more accessible and easier than ever with fresh meal solutions prepared in the oven, microwave and air fryer.

“Seafood at home has never been so quick, easy and delicious,” said Juan De Paoli, vice president, Our Brands for Kroger. “Simplifying weeknight meals, elevating a family dinner or putting a new spin on a classic seafood favorite, Our Brands’ new offerings have something for everyone—no expertise required. From Private Selection®, Kroger® Brand and Home Chef®, enjoy our chef-curated meal solutions.”

Private Selection’s new line of oven and microwave-ready options is bringing customers delicious, top-quality seafood in as little as seven minutes, including:

Also new from Our Brands are sustainably sourced seafood favorites from salmon to calamari. Introduce something fresh into the weeknight meal rotation and try:

For chefs looking to flex their seafood home cooking skills, check out these scrumptious recipes from the Fresh Lane, like deviled crab stuffed tomatoes, oven-baked salmon fish sticks, scallop corn cakes and more seafood dishes.

Kroger also offers easy-for-you seafood options at the retailer’s seafood counters. Customers simply select a fish of their choice along with custom seasonings and garnishes. Selections are prepared for free in-store by associates in an oven ready bag for a no fuss meal.

