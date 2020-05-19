



According to supermarketnews.com, more than 20 meatpacking plants around the U.S. have closed at some point in the past two months, reducing pork production by about a quarter and cutting beef output by about 10%.

This has caused some national food chains to limit the amount of meat each customer can purchase. In Middle Tennessee, Kroger and Costco have established limits on items such as beef, pork and chicken.

Kroger

Kroger stores have implemented temporary purchase limits on beef, poultry and pork.

“At Kroger we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers. There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges. At this time, we’ve added temporary purchase limits on fresh beef, ground beef, poultry and pork to ensure all customers continue to have access to these products,” said Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

You can shop online at kroger.com to see what specific items have limitations for your neighborhood Kroger. As of the writing of this article, many Kroger locations are showing a limit of two on beef, chicken and pork purchases.

Costco

At Costco, fresh meat purchases are temporarily limited to a total of three items per member among beef, pork and poultry products.

“Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites,” Costco states on its site.

