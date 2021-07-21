Kroger Announces Teacher Appreciation Wednesdays

Kroger wants to help educators save on back-to-school supplies with Extra Credit Wednesdays. Teachers who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on school and craft supplies, toys, games, and housewares.
“Teachers often times spend their own money to help make sure their students have the school supplies they need,” said Melissa Eads, manager of corporate affairs for the Kroger Nashville division. “This is one way we can help.”
To receive the discount, teachers can shop in-store at Kroger or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on Wednesdays through September 8th and simply request the discount at checkout.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. they are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. The Nashville division of Kroger includes 90 stores across Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama, and Southern Kentucky.
