Kristy Borden Named New Williamson County Emergency Communications Director





Williamson County has named Operations Manager Kristy Borden as the new Director of Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications.

“We are proud to announce Kristy’s new role. Through her leadership, skill, and drive to serve the community, we know that she will be able to continue to move the department’s mission forward,” said Williamson County Public Safety Director Bill Jorgensen.

Borden has served Williamson County for over 12 years, starting as a dispatcher for the Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications. In 2015, she was promoted to Supervisor and in October of 2019 earned the newly established role of Operations Manager. Borden was raised in the Middle Tennessee area and began serving her community as a dispatcher for a private medical provider.

Borden stated, “There are many calls that I have answered over the years that have kept me in the Emergency Communications field. I have received calls that were equally positive and devastating. The fact that I could be there for all of them, in service for my community, is what keeps me loving what we do.”

Borden is married to Corporal Borden at the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office. They have 7 children.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Kristy Borden as Williamson County’s new Emergency Communications Director. With her years of emergency communications experience and her vision for improving excellence within the department, I am confident that she will lead our professional team of communicators to the next level,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.



