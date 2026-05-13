Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Doughnuts Are Back

Krispy Kreme is releasing its Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts for a limited four-day window, available at participating shops May 14-17, 2026 only. Inspired by the classic orange-and-cream ice cream treat, the doughnut combines a smooth vanilla finish with bright citrus flavor. More Eat & Drink News

What Are the Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed Doughnuts?

Krispy Kreme’s Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts put a summer spin on the brand’s signature recipe. The flavor profile blends creamy vanilla with a citrus orange finish, echoing the nostalgic ice cream bar that inspired it. These are available at participating Krispy Kreme shops only — not a nationwide rollout at every retail location.

How to Get a Dozen for $5

From May 14-17, customers can score an Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed dozen for just $5 when they buy any dozen at regular price. The deal is available in-shop and through the drive-thru, with a limit of two per guest. For online orders placed through the Krispy Kreme app or website for pickup or delivery, use promo code ORANGE at checkout — limited to one per guest.

Where to Find a Participating Krispy Kreme Shop

Not every location carries the Orange Dreamsicle doughnuts, so it’s worth checking ahead. Use the Krispy Kreme shop locator to find a participating location near you. For more details on the limited-time collection, visit the official Dreamsicle doughnuts promo page.

When Does the Orange Dreamsicle Deal Expire?

The Orange Dreamsicle Original Glazed doughnuts and the $5 dozen deal are only available May 14 through May 17, 2026. Once Sunday passes, they’re gone — there’s no indication Krispy Kreme plans to extend availability beyond this four-day window.

Source: Krispy Kreme