Krispy Kreme’s Match Day Dozen Featuring $2 Original Glazed Deal

Krispy Kreme is celebrating soccer season with a limited-time Match Day Dozen, available at participating shops across the U.S. from Thursday, June 12, through Sunday, June 15. More Eat & Drink News

What’s in the Krispy Kreme Match Day Dozen?

The Match Day collection features four doughnuts built for game day:

NEW Kickoff Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in green cookie dough icing, and decorated with soccer field lines and a soccer ball piece

NEW Soccer Rainbow Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla-flavored icing, sprinkled with rainbow nonpareil sprinkles, and topped with a flying soccer ball piece

Original Glazed

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles

How Much Does the Match Day Dozen Cost?

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal with a special offer: pick up an Original Glazed dozen for just $2 when you purchase any dozen or 16-count Minis Thursday through Sunday at participating locations.

How Do You Win the Krispy Kreme Soccer Jersey?

Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase any dozen during the promotion will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exclusive Krispy Kreme soccer jersey. No extra steps required — just buy your dozen and you’re entered. The giveaway runs June 11–17, 2026, and is open to U.S. residents 18 and older. See the official rules at www.krispykreme.com/rewardsgiveaway.

Where Can You Order the Match Day Dozen?

The Match Day Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Fans can also pre-order through catering at www.krispykreme.com/catering.

Learn more about the soccer doughnut collection at www.krispykreme.com/promos/soccer-doughnuts.