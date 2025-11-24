Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection Drops November 29

Good grief! And GREAT news: Krispy Kreme® and Peanuts® are partnering for the first time ever in the U.S.!

This festive season, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Peanuts to bring fans of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang the Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection – because after all, what are the holidays without those closest to you, your favorite characters and some delicious doughnuts?

Available in a custom dozen box beginning Saturday, Nov. 29 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection features three all-new doughnuts, each inspired by the beloved world of Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz – along with two returning fan favorites:

NEW Snoopy Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut – a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face.

– a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face. NEW Charlie Brown Ornament Doughnut – a shell doughnut filled with brownie batter flavored filling, dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing, and topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme zig-zag and ornament hook.

– a shell doughnut filled with brownie batter flavored filling, dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing, and topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme zig-zag and ornament hook. NEW Christmas Wreath Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut-topped with a buttercreme flavored green swirl, yellow nonpareil sprinkles, and a Snoopy and Woodstock sugar piece.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut-topped with a buttercreme flavored green swirl, yellow nonpareil sprinkles, and a Snoopy and Woodstock sugar piece. Santa Belly Doughnut – a returning holiday favorite! An unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme™ filling, decorated with a chocolate flavored buttercreme Santa belt and topped with a Santa buckle sugar piece.

– a returning holiday favorite! An unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme™ filling, decorated with a chocolate flavored buttercreme Santa belt and topped with a Santa buckle sugar piece. Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles is back.

Additionally, on Dec. 12 only, Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual 12/12 “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests a $1 Original Glazed® dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.

The Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy some of the doughnuts in the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Don’t be left feeling like a blockhead … grab a dozen before they’re gone! To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/peanuts-christmas.

Source: Krispy Kreme

