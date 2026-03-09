Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2026 with a new collection of festive doughnuts, the return of the Green O’riginal Glazed doughnut, and special offers available at participating shops across the U.S. The limited-time lineup is available starting Tuesday, March 10 through St. Patrick’s Day, Monday, March 17.

New St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

The St. Patrick’s Day Collection features four themed doughnuts designed for the holiday:

Shooting Shamrock – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green vanilla flavored icing, topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece.

Over the Rainbow – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with smooth, fluffy Kreme, dipped in light green vanilla flavored icing, topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece.

Plaid Party – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing, topped with green icing drizzles.

Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles.

Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut Returns March 16-17

Krispy Kreme’s popular Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts return on March 16 and 17, available individually and by the dozen for $12. Guests who wear green in-shop or through the drive-thru during those two days can receive one free Green O’riginal Glazed doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Lucky You Golden Dozen Pass Giveaway

As part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, 4,000 guests will be randomly selected to receive a Lucky You Golden Dozen Pass, good for a year’s supply of Original Glazed doughnuts. Winners receive one dozen per month from April 2026 through March 2027, with no purchase necessary. Complete details and Official Rules are available at krispykreme.com.

Where to Get Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts

The full St. Patrick’s Day Doughnut Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select doughnuts from the collection are also available in a Krispy Kreme six-pack at participating retailers. Visit krispykreme.com to find a shop or retailer near you.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email