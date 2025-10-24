KRISPY KREME® Returns ‘Scary Sharies’ and Doubles Down on Halloween Fun!

Halfway to Halloween, Krispy Kreme® announced today the return of its popular “Scary Sharies” – two treat-filled weekends, October 17 through 19 and October 24 through 26 – when all guests can enjoy a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Whether you’re picking up in-shop, drive-thru or ordering online via the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery, this is a scary good deal to treat yourself and share with others! If ordering at shop, say offer code “Scary Good;” if ordering online and via the app, use code SCARYGOOD. Limit 1 per guest.

To sweeten Halloween season even more, Krispy Kreme also will provide guests two opportunities to enjoy a FREE doughnut. Guests who visit participating U.S. shops in costume on Saturday, Oct. 25 and/or on Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31, will receive a free Original Glazed® or Classic Ring Doughnut – no purchase necessary.

Fans can also continue to enjoy and share Krispy Kreme’s Trick or Treat! Collection available through Halloween, featuring four all-new, scary-good doughnuts: the Candy Bag, Cookies and Skreme House, Jack-O-Lantern, and Spooky Sprinkle – all packaged in a special custom Halloween-themed dozen box.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s Scary Sharies and Trick or Treat! Collection by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Trick or Treat! Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/halloween.

Source: Krispy Kreme

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email