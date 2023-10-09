Krispy Kreme Releases Scooby-Doo Doughnuts

Scooby and the gang are bringing monsters and mystery to life this Halloween at Krispy Kreme! Get in your Mystery Machine and drive thru to try our all-new doughnuts, available now thru 10/31.

Scooby Dooby Doo Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in Scooby Doo™ blue icing, decorated with Scooby Doo™ lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream, and topped with a Scooby Doo™ chocolate piece.

Mystery Machine – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated with Scooby Doo™ lime green icing and a Mystery Machine™ chocolate piece.

Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle – Zoinks! An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in orange icing and decorated with a spooky Halloween sprinkle blend.

Spooky Monster Cookies n’ Kreme™ – Ruh-Roh! It’s a doughnut filled with Oreo® Cookies n’ Kreme™ filling, dipped in Scooby Doo™ purple icing, decorated with Oreo® pieces, black chooclate icing, and a Scooby Doo™ monster chocolate piece. Monster chocolate piece may vary between The Creeper, The Space Kook The Yeti.

Source: Krispy Kreme

