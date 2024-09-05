Krispy Kreme Releases 4 New Flavors in Honor of Barbie’s Anniversary

Krispy Kreme is introducing four new flavors in honor of Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Barbie for four dreamy flavors that launched on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Barbie™ Berries ‘N Kreme™ Doughnut: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme™, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie™ Heart.

Barbie™ Sweet 65th Doughnut: Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with Barbie™ Sweet 65th sprinkles.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme™ dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with Malibu DreamHouse™ piece, and piped with a white cloud.

Barbie™ Pink Doughnut: Original Glazed® doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie™ signature sunglasses.

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has special treats for randomly selected fans, including a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls. The dolls will include customized Krispy Kreme accessories – a Krispy Kreme paper hat, dozen box and doughnut. To further delight fans, Krispy Kreme will include a custom Barbie™ x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket with each doll. Krispy Kreme is offering two separate giveaways for a chance to receive the dolls and jackets:

On Sept. 4 through Sept. 6, any fan who comments and tags a friend on the Barbie™ x Krispy Kreme social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social channels – @krispykreme on Instagram – will be entered into a separate giveaway for a chance to win.

On Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie™ x Krispy Kreme dozen at participating Krispy Kreme shops and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a chance to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members may also enter without a purchase; see the Official Rules for details here.

To help further celebrate the Barbie™ x Krispy Kreme Collection, all guests who wear pink and visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop on Sept. 7 can receive a free Original Glazed®doughnut, limit one per guest in-shop and via drive-thru only.

