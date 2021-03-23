Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts to Those Who Show Vaccination Card

By
Donna Vissman
-
Krispy Kreme
photo from Krispy Kreme

Starting Monday, March 22, Krispy Kreme guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. can receive a free iconic Original Glazed® doughnut – anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.

Krispy Kreme also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

For its team members, Krispy Kreme is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to help encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations, furthering the safety of team members and guests.

Krispy Kreme also will continue to encourage everyone to share joy and take care of each other by launching “Be Sweet Weekends,” offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Lastly, Krispy Kreme will help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times with one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday, March 29 through May 24.

Learn more about how Krispy Kreme is showing sweet support to everyone doing their part to combat COVID-19 and Be Sweet Weekends by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/sweetsupport.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Previous articlePig N Pit to Open in Spring Hill
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here