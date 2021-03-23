Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts to Those Who Show Vaccination Card

Starting Monday, March 22, Krispy Kreme guests who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. can receive a free iconic Original Glazed® doughnut – anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021.

Krispy Kreme also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines, delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks.

For its team members, Krispy Kreme is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to help encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations, furthering the safety of team members and guests.

Krispy Kreme also will continue to encourage everyone to share joy and take care of each other by launching “Be Sweet Weekends,” offering guests who purchase any dozen an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Lastly, Krispy Kreme will help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times with one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday, March 29 through May 24.

Learn more about how Krispy Kreme is showing sweet support to everyone doing their part to combat COVID-19 and Be Sweet Weekends by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/sweetsupport.