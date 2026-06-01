Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 5, with a free doughnut for every guest — no purchase required. Just stop by any participating location, pick your favorite, and enjoy. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Krispy Kreme Offering on National Doughnut Day?

Guests can grab one free doughnut of their choice at participating Krispy Kreme shops on June 5. The offer is available in-shop and via drive-thru, with no purchase necessary. Choices include the iconic Original Glazed®, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled, and more fan-favorite classics.

Note: The free doughnut offer excludes limited-time doughnuts, seasonal doughnuts, and Original Glazed® cinnamon rolls, and is limited to one per guest.

Is There a Deal on Dozens Too?

Yes — on top of the free doughnut, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen. This deal is available in-shop and via drive-thru at participating locations.

Where Can You Find a Krispy Kreme Near You?

Use the Krispy Kreme location finder to find the nearest participating shop. For full details on the National Doughnut Day promotion, visit krispykreme.com/promos/nationaldoughnutday. You can also share your celebration on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Source: Krispy Kreme