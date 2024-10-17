KRISPY KREME New Supermoon Super Doughnut, Available Only Oct. 17

This week’s Hunter’s Supermoon will be the biggest supermoon of the year and Krispy Kreme® is celebrating this cosmic treat with a one-day-only, new sweet treat: the Supermoon Super Doughnut.

Available only Thursday, Oct.17, at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Supermoon Super Doughnut is inspired by the bigger, brighter supermoon – an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in yellow icing, swirled with chocolate cookie pieces.

The doughnut can be purchased individually and as a Supermoon Super Doughnuts specialty dozen, featuring six Supermoon Super Doughnuts and six Original Glazed® Doughnuts for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, while supplies last.

The Hunter’s Supermoon on Thursday will be the closest the moon will be to Earth this year, making it appear super large.

“This October’s Supermoon is the biggest all year. So, get outside Thursday night and make the view even sweeter by enjoying and sharing our Supermoon Super Doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

The Supermoon Super Doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s latest in a line of popular cosmos-related culinary creations, including the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut in April, Artemis Moon Doughnut in 2022 and the Strawberry Supermoon and Mars doughnuts in 2021.

Share how you’re enjoying the biggest supermoon of the year with the Supermoon Super Doughnut by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about this promotion, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/supermoon.

Source: Krispy Kreme

