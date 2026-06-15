Krispy Kreme Launches Summer Seasonal Collection

Krispy Kreme is kicking off summer with a seasonal lineup full of bright, refreshing flavors. Starting Tuesday, June 16, the Summer Seasonal Collection brings together new doughnuts and returning favorites at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. for a limited time. More Eat & Drink News

New and Returning Doughnuts in the Lineup

The collection features a mix of new and returning doughnuts:

Original Glazed® Strawberry Cake Doughnut (NEW) – an Original Glazed® old-fashioned cake doughnut with strawberry flavor

Lemon Bar Doughnut (NEW) – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing and cookie pieces, topped with a lemon swirl and sweet powdered coating

Key Lime Pie Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with key lime pie Kreme™, dipped in lime green icing and topped with a frosting dollop and graham flavored crunch

Cannoli Inspired Doughnut – an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and cookie crunch, topped with cannoli flavored buttercreme and sweet powdered coating

New Frozen Chiller Flavors

Alongside the classic Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Chillers, two new limited-time flavors are joining the lineup:

Watermelon Infused Lemonade Chiller – a crisp frozen lemonade blended with a juicy splash of watermelon flavor for a cool, refreshing twist

Mango Infused Lemonade Chiller – a vibrant frozen lemonade infused with sweet mango, balancing tropical flavor with a bright citrus finish

Spring Seasonal Collection Phases Out

As the Summer Seasonal Collection arrives, Krispy Kreme’s Spring seasonal collection is being phased out. The HERSHEY’S Double Chocolate, Strawberries and Kreme™, Banana Pudding and Original Glazed® Blueberry Cake Doughnuts will be removed from the menu as the new lineup takes over.

Where to Find the Summer Seasonal Collection

The Summer Seasonal Collection is available in-shop and at drive-thru locations, as well as for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search to find a participating shop nearby. Fans are encouraged to share how they’re enjoying the new menu by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme