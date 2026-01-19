Krispy Kreme Launches Championship Dozen for Monday’s Big Game

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Monday’s championship football game with a special limited-edition Championship Dozen, available exclusively on Monday, January 19, 2026. The doughnut chain is giving football fans a delicious way to enhance their game day festivities with team-colored treats and a special promotional offer running through the weekend.

Championship Dozen Features Football-Shaped Doughnuts in Team Colors

The Championship Dozen showcases Krispy Kreme’s creativity with six football-shaped doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts. The football doughnuts come in two varieties representing the competing teams’ colors: three dipped in orange colored icing and three in crimson colored icing. Customers who want to show stronger team loyalty can customize their dozen by ordering up to six of either the orange or crimson football doughnuts when building their box.

Orange and Crimson Football Doughnuts Feature Signature Kreme Filling

Both football doughnut varieties start with an unglazed shell doughnut filled with Krispy Kreme’s signature white Kreme filling. The Orange Football Doughnut is dipped in orange colored vanilla icing and decorated with green icing football laces, while the Crimson Football Doughnut features crimson colored chocolate icing topped with white icing football laces. These detailed designs bring the excitement of game day to every bite.

Buy One Get One Dollar Deal Runs Friday Through Monday

Beyond the Championship Dozen, Krispy Kreme is offering fans an unbeatable deal from Friday, January 16 through Monday, January 19. Customers who purchase any dozen doughnuts, including the Championship Dozen on Monday, can get an Original Glazed dozen for just one dollar. This buy-one-get-one promotion is limited to two per guest, making it perfect for stocking up before game day gatherings.

Availability and Ordering Options for Championship Dozen

The Championship Dozen and the $1 Original Glazed dozen promotion will be available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide. Fans can also order through the Krispy Kreme app or website for convenient pickup or delivery options. Whether hosting a watch party or enjoying the game at home with family, these limited-time offerings provide an easy way to add sweetness to Monday’s football festivities.

Customers can learn more about the Championship Dozen and other limited-time offers by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers. Fans are encouraged to share their game day celebrations on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Source: Krispy Kreme

