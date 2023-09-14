KRISPY KREME Launches All-New, Improved Coffee Line

Coffee and doughnut lovers, sip back and enjoy! Krispy Kreme® is introducing a full line of more than two dozen hot, frozen and iced coffees that are all-new, made with richer roasts and better beans.

Beginning today at participating shops throughout the U.S., Krispy Kreme is expanding its permanent beverage menu, serving updated iced, frozen and hot coffees, all of which feature new, smoother blends and richer roasts for fresh, delicious flavor. Krispy Kreme also is adding oat milk to its menu, giving fans more options to customize their coffee.

“Krispy Kreme fans expect an awesome doughnut experience that exceeds their expectations. It’s time we delivered coffee worthy of pairing with our iconic doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “With richer roasts, better beans and exceptional taste, we’re excited for our fans to try these new coffees.”

Fans who purchase any of Krispy Kreme’s all-new coffees or expresso beverages (hot, iced or frozen) can enjoy a FREE doughnut of choice Sept. 14 through 17 at participating shops while supplies last via in shop and drive-thru or by ordering for pick-up via krispykreme.com or the brand’s app using the promo code SWEETDUO.

The new coffees – available in-shop and for delivery via ordering online or the company’s app –are part of a comprehensive relaunch of Krispy Kreme’s beverage program that, in addition to the new roasts and blends, includes upgraded equipment and team member training to standardize drink consistency.

Using Arabica beans that are 100 percent responsibly sourced, Krispy Kreme’s all-new brewed coffee features an improved classic, medium roast blend, while adjusted roast levels of espresso offer a better taste and consistent coffee sipping experience. The more than two dozen updated coffee beverages include:

Original Glazed ® Iced Coffee: Smooth and Sweet. A taste of our iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut in a cup.

Smooth and Sweet. A taste of our iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut in a cup. Frozen Caramel Mocha Latte : Creamy caramel mocha and espresso blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and a caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Creamy caramel mocha and espresso blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and a caramel and chocolate drizzle. Caramel Latte : Our specialty latte blended with Ghirardelli® caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Our specialty latte blended with Ghirardelli® caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Classic Brewed Coffee: Bright and Smooth. A balanced blend that’s easy to love.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s all-new and improved coffee by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s coffee by visiting https://www.krispykreme.com/allnewcoffee.

