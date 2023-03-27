Krispy Kreme Introduces New Spring Minis

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced its new Spring Minis collection featuring adorable bunnies, ducks, and daffodils.

Mini Bouncing Bunny: a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a dollop of vanilla flavored buttercreme frosting and two bunny feet sugar pieces.

Mini Diving Duck: a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in blue icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils, topped with a dollop of yellow buttercreme frosting and two orange buttercreme duck feet.

Mini Daffodil: a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar, topped with a dollop of orange buttercreme frosting and decorated with a yellow icing flower.

Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkles: a Mini Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with spring sprinkles.

Swing by or order online and Share a Lil’ Sweetness this Spring with our Spring Minis 16-CT including 3 Mini Bouncing Bunny, 3 Mini Diving Duck, 3 Mini Daffodil, 3 Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkles and 4 Mini Original Glazed® doughnuts!