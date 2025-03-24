Krispy Kreme Introduces New Chocomania Collection

It’s back! Krispy Kreme® today introduced a new edition of its popular annual Chocomania Collection – three new doughnuts and a returning fan favorite, all featuring melt-in-your-mouth Krispy Kreme doughnuts with delectable HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing.

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania returns for a limited time beginning March 19 at participating Krispy Kreme shops. The extra-chocolatey, extra-delicious Chocomania Collection includes:

NEW: HERSHEY’S Chocolate Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut , an unglazed shell doughnut filled with HERSHEY’S caramel cheesecake flavored Kreme TM , dipped in HERSHEY’S milk chocolate icing, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumb, and topped with a salted caramel swirl.

NEW: HERSHEY'S Chocolate Buttercreme Doughnut , an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in HERSHEY'S milk chocolate icing and topped with chocolate flavored buttercreme and semi-sweet chocolate curls.

NEW: HERSHEY'S Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut , an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in salted cookie dough flavored icing, topped with chocolate chip cookie pieces, Hershey's mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, and HERSHEY'S milk chocolate icing drizzles.

HERSHEY'S Classic Chocolate Doughnut, an Original Glazed® Doughnut with HERSHEY'S milk chocolate icing and a chocolate swirl.

Krispy Kreme’s Chocomania Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy Chocomania doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Chocomania Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/chocomania.

Source: Krispy Kreme

