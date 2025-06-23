Krispy Kreme Introduces All-New Fourth of July ‘Stars, Stripes & Sweetness’ Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme® is sweetening Fourth of July this year with an all-new festive collection with a red, white and blue-inspired celebration in every bite.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection features three festive doughnuts:

Freedom Ring Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, blue sprinkles and white stars, piped with red icing stripes. USA Party Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut piped with white buttercreme, sprinkled with USA party sprinkle blend, and topped with a USA sugar piece.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut piped with white buttercreme, sprinkled with USA party sprinkle blend, and topped with a USA sugar piece. Vanilla Cookies & Kreme ™ Liberty Crunch Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with vanilla cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in white icing and topped with vanilla cookies, patriotic sprinkles and white icing drizzle.

Additionally on July 4 only, guests who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops can enjoy a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut, limit one per customer.

Krispy Kreme’s Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Guests can also enjoy the Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email