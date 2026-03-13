Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal: 13-Cent Dozen

Friday the 13th just got a whole lot sweeter. Krispy Kreme is flipping the script on the famously superstitious date with a one-day deal that gives guests a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The offer is available today, Friday, March 13, 2026, at participating shops across the U.S.

How Does the Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal Work?

The 13-cent dozen deal is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Guests ordering online can use promo code 13 at checkout. The offer is limited to one per guest.

What St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts Are Available at Krispy Kreme?

In addition to the Friday the 13th promotion, Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Collection is available now through Tuesday, March 17. The festive lineup includes:

Shooting Shamrock — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green vanilla flavored icing, topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece

Over the Rainbow — an unglazed shell doughnut filled with fluffy Kreme, dipped in light green vanilla flavored icing, topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece

Plaid Party — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in vanilla flavored icing, topped with green icing drizzles

Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles — an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles

Where Can You Find Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Doughnuts?

The St. Patrick’s Day Doughnut Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Select doughnuts from the collection are also available in a Krispy Kreme six-pack at participating retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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