Krispy Kreme Drops Masters of the Universe Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios to launch the Masters of the Universe Collection, a limited-time lineup of three themed doughnuts available at participating U.S. shops starting Tuesday, May 26, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What’s in the Krispy Kreme Masters of the Universe Collection?

Three new doughnuts make up the collection, each inspired by iconic characters from Eternia:

He-Man Caramel Crunch Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in red caramel icing swirled with cheesecake-flavored buttercreme, topped with graham-flavored crumble and a He-Man piece.

Skeletor Double Chocolate Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard, dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate cookie crumble, topped with a Skeletor piece.

Cringer Claw Cookie Dough Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut dipped and drizzled with cookie dough icing.

Does Krispy Kreme Have a Custom Box for the Collection?

Yes. Along with the three individual doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is offering a custom dozen box featuring Masters of the Universe heroes and villains of Eternia. The collection is available individually or by the dozen.

Where Can You Order the Masters of the Universe Doughnuts?

The collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Use the Krispy Kreme store locator to find a participating U.S. location near you.

How Long Is the Masters of the Universe Krispy Kreme Collection Available?

The Masters of the Universe Collection is a limited-time offering. No end date has been announced, so fans are encouraged to grab them while they last. Learn more at krispykreme.com/promos/masters-of-the-universe.

Source: Krispy Kreme