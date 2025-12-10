Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens Returns on December 12

Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-time holiday promotion where customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with purchase on Friday, December 12, 2025.

What is Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens?

Day of the Dozens is Krispy Kreme’s annual holiday promotion that allows customers to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 when they buy any full-priced dozen doughnuts or 16-count Mini doughnuts.

When is the Krispy Kreme $1 Dozen Deal?

The $1 dozen doughnut deal is available on Friday, December 12, 2025, for one day only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations.

How to Get the Krispy Kreme $1 Dozen Offer

Customers can access this deal through multiple channels:

In-shop purchases (limit: two $1 dozens per guest)

Drive-thru orders (limit: two $1 dozens per guest)

Online orders for pickup or delivery (limit: one $1 dozen per guest, use promo code DOZEN)

Krispy Kreme Holiday Doughnuts 2025

Krispy Kreme is also featuring its Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection in celebration of Peanuts’ 75th anniversary. The collection includes three new doughnuts inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters, available in a custom dozen box.

Where to Find More Information

Visit KrispyKreme.com/offers/day-of-dozens for complete details about the Day of the Dozens promotion. Share your celebration on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email