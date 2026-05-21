Krispy Kreme Celebrates the Class of 2026 with Free Doughnuts on May 21

Tassels are turning and caps are tossing across the country. To mark this milestone achievement, Krispy Kreme is stepping up to celebrate the Class of 2026 with a well-deserved dessert giveaway as these hard-working students prepare for their next chapters in life. Whether you are finishing up high school or walking across the stage with a college diploma, the brand is aiming to make graduation season just a little bit sweeter.

Graduation Day Guidelines and Dress Codes at Krispy Kreme

On Thursday, May 21, graduating seniors can stop by any participating retail location to receive a FREE 3-pack of the brand’s iconic Original Glazed doughnuts. Claiming the sweet reward is simple: graduates just need to show up to the counter wearing recognized Class of 2026 gear or traditional graduation regalia. Acceptable items include caps, gowns, senior t-shirts, graduation medals, or a combination of all of the above.

“You did the work, passed the tests, and made the memories – now it’s time for a little treat,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand & Product Officer at Krispy Kreme. “Class of 2026, this is your sweet reward. You earned every bite.”

Seasonal Spring Menus and App Ordering Options

The special promotional offer is valid exclusively for in-shop visits and orders placed through the drive-thru lane, with a strict limit of one 3-pack per eligible guest. In addition to the giveaway, visitors can explore the current Spring Seasonal Collection. These limited-time items are available for purchase in-store, via the drive-thru, or for convenient pickup and delivery when ordering directly through the mobile app and corporate website.

The brand is also encouraging students to showcase their senior celebrations online. Graduates can share photos of their sweet treats by utilizing the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging the official brand handle @krispykreme on their preferred social media platforms. For full terms, conditions, and participating store locations, please visit the dedicated portal at KrispyKreme.com/offers/grad-day.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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