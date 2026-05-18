Krispy Kreme Brings Back the Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is answering fan requests with the return of one of its most beloved flavors. The Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut is back at participating shops nationwide starting May 18, 2026, for a limited time — and if it sells well enough, it could earn a permanent spot on the menu. More Eat & Drink News

Why the Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut Is Back

The return comes straight from fan demand. Customers have been vocal on social media and in shops about wanting this flavor back, and Krispy Kreme responded. Last available in November 2025, the doughnut quickly became a topic of conversation online, with fans tagging and posting about it consistently since its departure.

What Makes This Doughnut Special

The Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut features Krispy Kreme’s signature melt-in-your-mouth Original Glazed shell filled with a bright, citrusy lemon filling. It’s a combination that has kept fans coming back since the flavor first debuted, blending the familiar warmth of the classic glaze with a refreshing, tangy center.

Where to Get the Krispy Kreme Lemon Filled Doughnut

The doughnut is available while supplies last through several options:

In-shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations

Pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app

Online at the Krispy Kreme website

Available individually or by the dozen

Use the Krispy Kreme store locator to find a participating shop near you.

Could This Flavor Become Permanent?

Krispy Kreme has hinted that strong fan turnout could push the Original Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut from limited-time offering to a permanent menu item. Fans are encouraged to share their experience on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme to help make the case.

Source: Krispy Kreme