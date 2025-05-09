Krispy Kreme Brightens Mother’s Day with All-New Minis for Mom Collection

Perfect for celebrating the light moms bring; four new mini doughnuts are available May 6 through Mother’s Day, May 11
Krispy Kreme is brightening mom’s day and warming her heart with an all-new Minis for Mom Collection, debuting today and available through Mother’s Day, May 11.

The Minis for Mom Collection features four new bright and sunny treats:

  • Mini Strawberry Sunshine Doughnut– a Mini Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, topped with yellow and orange icing drizzles and yellow vanilla flavored buttercreme.
  • Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight Doughnut  a Mini Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing & chocolate chip cookie crumble, topped with cookie dough flavored buttercreme.
  • Mini Chocolate Iced Yellow HeartDoughnut – a Mini Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a yellow icing heart.
  • Mini Sparkly Vanilla SunsetDoughnut – a Mini Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing and pink sanding sugar.

Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, in 2-counts, and in a 16-count box. You can also enjoy the minis in a Krispy Kreme 8-pack box delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme’s new Minis for Mom Collection, visit krispykreme.com/promos/mothersday.

