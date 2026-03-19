Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Celebrates March Madness 2026

Krispy Kreme is tipping off bracket season with the new Bracket Bash Dozen, a limited-time collection of basketball-themed doughnuts available Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, 2026. Fans can also score a $2 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count minis during the promotion at participating U.S. locations.

What Is the Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen?

The Bracket Bash Dozen is a themed collection designed for watch parties, office bracket pools, and game-day gatherings during the 2026 college basketball tournament. The dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Fans looking to order for larger groups can pre-order catering sizes exclusively at krispykreme.com/catering.

What Doughnuts Are in the Bracket Bash Dozen?

The Bracket Bash Dozen includes a mix of basketball-themed creations and a classic fan favorite:

Six Basketball Doughnuts, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with fluffy white Kreme filling, dipped in vanilla-flavored icing with chocolate basketball drizzles

Two Basketball Net Doughnuts, an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with vanilla-flavored icing drizzles

Four Original Glazed doughnuts

How Does the $2 Original Glazed Dozen Deal Work?

From Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, 2026, customers who buy any dozen or 16-count minis can add an Original Glazed dozen for just $2. In-shop and drive-thru purchases allow a limit of two per customer. Online orders for pickup and delivery are limited to one per order using promo code “BOGO2” at participating U.S. locations.

When Is the Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen Available?

The Bracket Bash Dozen and the $2 dozen deal both run from Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22, 2026. Both offers are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide in-shop, through the drive-thru, and via the Krispy Kreme app and website for pickup or delivery.

Where Can You Order the Krispy Kreme Bracket Bash Dozen?

The Bracket Bash Dozen is available at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops, through the drive-thru, and online for pickup or delivery. Catering-size pre-orders can be placed at krispykreme.com/catering. Visit krispykreme.com/promos/basketball-doughnuts for full details on the promotion and to find a location near you.

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