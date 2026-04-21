Krispy Kreme and Milk Bar Team Up for Limited-Time Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme and Milk Bar have joined forces for their first-ever collaboration, launching a limited-time doughnut collection that transforms some of Milk Bar’s most beloved flavors into Krispy Kreme creations. The Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection began rolling out Tuesday, April 21, 2026, bringing James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi’s iconic desserts to doughnut shops nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection?

The Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection is a limited-time collaboration between Krispy Kreme and Milk Bar, the beloved dessert brand founded by chef Christina Tosi. The partnership reimagines three of Milk Bar’s signature flavors as new doughnuts, combining the creativity of both brands into one playful, craveable lineup.

What Doughnuts Are in the Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Collection?

The collection features three new doughnuts inspired by Milk Bar’s most iconic offerings:

Birthday Cake Doughnut — An Original Glazed cake doughnut swirled with birthday cake frosting, topped with cake crumbles and rainbow sprinkles

Milk Bar Pie Doughnut — An unglazed shell doughnut filled with gooey buttery pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, rolled in oat cookie topping and dusted with a sweet powdered coating

Compost Cookie Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in cookie-flavored icing, topped with Compost Cookie-inspired crunch bits of sweet, salty and chocolatey goodness, finished with a caramel drizzle

Who Is Christina Tosi and Why Does This Collaboration Matter?

Christina Tosi is the James Beard Award-winning chef and founder of Milk Bar, the cult dessert brand known for turning nostalgic comfort flavors into innovative, craveable treats. Her Compost Cookie, Milk Bar Pie and Birthday Cake creations have earned devoted followings nationwide. Partnering with Krispy Kreme marks the first time her iconic flavors have been reimagined as doughnuts.

When and Where Can You Get the Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Doughnuts?

The collection launched April 21, 2026, and is available at Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. while supplies last. Customers can order individually or by the dozen in-shop, or through pickup and delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website. A six-pack featuring Milk Bar Birthday Cake doughnuts alongside three Original Glazed doughnuts is also available at select retail locations. Use the Krispy Kreme shop locator to find a shop or retailer near you.

How Can Fans Share Their Krispy Kreme x Milk Bar Experience?

Fans are encouraged to share their doughnuts on social media using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. More details about the limited-time collection are available at krispykreme.com/promos/milk-bar-doughnuts.