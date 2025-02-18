KRISPY KREME and Hulu Team Up for Lineup of New Movie Snacks Doughnuts

Movie and doughnut fans can press “play” on flavor thanks to a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Krispy Kreme® and Hulu that’s bringing home four all-new doughnuts inspired by the cinema snack bar.

Available for a limited time beginning Feb. 17, the Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts are perfectly cast to provide all the “snack-tion” of theater favorites like popcorn and slushies when you’re streaming a movie at home. These new doughnuts make watching sci-fi sweeter and add “nom-nom” to rom-coms:

Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar.

an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blue raspberry flavored icing and blue sanding sugar. Caramel Popcorn Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme™ filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles.

an unglazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn flavored Kreme™ filling, dipped in white icing and caramel popcorn and topped with red icing drizzles. Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut: an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme™ flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites.

an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate butterkreme™ flavored filling, dipped in chocolate flavored icing and topped with gold glitter sprinkles and cookie dough bites. Candy Double Feature Doughnut: an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in white icing, topped with milk chocolate candy pieces and mini milk chocolate chips, and drizzled with chocolate flavored icing.

The Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. You can also enjoy a selection of the doughnuts in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

As part of the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering fans a chance to win a 1-year Hulu subscription. For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/moviesnacks/giveaway.

To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x Hulu: Movie Snacks Doughnuts, visit krispykreme.com/promos/moviesnacks.

Share how you’re streaming movies and doughnut sweetness with Krispy Kreme by using #KrispyKreme #Hulu and tagging @krispykreme @Hulu on social media.

Source: Krispy Kreme

