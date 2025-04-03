Krispy Kreme and Fruity Pebbles Milk Glaze Doughnuts for Four Days Only

Krispy Kreme® and Fruity PEBBLES™ are teaming up to rock tastebuds with Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed® Doughnuts, available for a limited time this Thursday through Sunday (April 3-6).

The Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES collaboration features Fruity Pebbles Milk Original Glazed® Doughnuts – a classic ring doughnut coated with Fruity Pebbles Milk flavored glaze, capturing the sweet, fruity-licious taste of post-cereal goodness.

Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed® Doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website, individually and by the dozen. Throughout the doughnuts’ availability, guests can get a dozen for just $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price while supplies last, limit two per guest in-shop and one per online order using promo code PEBBLES. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

To learn more about Krispy Kreme x Fruity PEBBLES Milk Original Glazed® Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/fruity-pebbles.

Source: Krispy Kreme

