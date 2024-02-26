Kreis Named Interim MTSU Women’s Tennis Head Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. February 23, 2024 — Middle Tennessee Athletics has announced John Kreis as the interim women’s tennis head coach while MTSU Head Coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall will be out on maternity leave.

“Congratulations to Coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall and her husband Brett on the birth of their second child,” said MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro. “We’re ecstatic to welcome a new member to the Blue Raider family and wish the Bailey-Duvall family well as they welcome their newest member home.”

Kreis joined Jimmy Borendame’s Middle Tennessee men’s tennis coaching staff as a volunteer assistant in fall 2016, after being hired by the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro as its first professional in April. Kreis has played a key part in MTSU’s success under Borendame with the Blue Raiders winning four straight Conference USA titles during his time with the team.

Kreis previously held the position of Director of Tennis at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club in Norfolk, Virginia, since 2006. Along with his experience at tennis clubs and resorts, Kreis had head coaching stints at Tennessee, Mississippi State and Alabama. He is responsible for 8 All-Americans, 22 All-SEC performers, and 11 Academic All-SEC award winners.

