Koe Wetzel’s World Tour to Stop in Nashville

Koe Wetzel announced his headlining Damn Near Normal World Tour across the globe, starting this summer, stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on September 27th.

Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty and Kolton Moore will join as special guests on varying dates.

“It’s been a fun winter in the studio working on new music, but we can’t wait to be back on the road getting rowdy with the fans,” shares Wetzel in a statement. “And who knows, we might even have some more new music to sing for y’all at these shows soon…”

Find tickets here.