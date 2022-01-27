Know Your Roof

Roofs vary in material, design, construction, and the techniques used to create them. These all factor in the longevity of your roof and how you maintain it. We’ll take a look at the different ways you can maintain your roof to improve its lifespan and save you money.

How Material Affects Roof Life

The materials used in your roof determine the effectiveness of your roof at keeping extreme weather out and how long the roof will last. Here are the lifespans of different material roofs:

Three-tab asphalt shingles → 15 – 20 years

Wood shingles → 25 – 30 years

Metal roof → 20 – 50 years

Architectural asphalt shingles → 30 – 50 years

Composite shingles → 40+ years

Slate tiles → 50+ years

Concrete or clay tiles → 50+ years

Three-tab asphalt shingles are the least expensive option and tend to provide the least value. Slate and clay tiles are the most expensive and heavy, but provide optimal heat and cold weather mitigation through the seasons.

You get your money’s worth with the more expensive options for longevity and utility savings too.

Roof Maintenance

Roof inspections are one of the most important maintenance items to consider. You should perform or invite a professional over for roof Inspections twice a year and after every major storm. It’s recommended you consult a professional to help with inspections but you can do them yourself barring there’s no major damage event.

It’s important to clean gutters too. As debris collects in these, water will back up and the chance of water stagnating on your roof may cause damage over time. Double-check your downspouts to make sure they’re clear as well.

When possible, pay a professional to come out and inspect your roof. Catching maintenance items early is a great way to save money and keep your roof healthy.

How Do I Know When to Replace My Roof?

Keep an eye out for these issues. If any of these conditions are present, consult a professional immediately and take action.

Discoloration in your ceiling

If your ceiling is discolored. Might be worth looking into whether your roof is at fault. Examine the outside, and if you have access to the attic. Take a peek to see where the damage might be coming from.

Visible damage to the roof

If there’s clear damage to your roof, it’s time to replace it. Whether the damage is from a tree or other accident, have a professional inspect your roof to see the extent of the damage and take action to prevent it from getting worse.

Leaks

These might be harder to detect, especially if the leaks are newer. If you have an attic, make the trek in to it to verify your roof is holding up. Any signs of water damage from leaks mean you’ll need a new roof.

Pests

Your roof should be sealed against the elements and pests alike. Any unwelcome visitors into your attic or home might indicate a problem with your roof. Be sure to inspect your roof for holes or gaps.

Age of Your Roof

If you know your roof is on the older side, be sure to pay extra attention to maintenance and inspections. Most roof-related issues arise in the last few years of roof life, so it pays to be diligent with annual inspections and watch out for the warning signs mentioned.

Annual inspections will help you gauge when to replace your roof and how much it will cost. Consult a professional whenever you’re unsure of when to replace your roof or perform maintenance. The money you invest in inspections could save you from catastrophic damage and more expensive repairs later on.

