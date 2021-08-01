What to Know About the Food Tax Holiday

In addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, which is already underway, a food tax holiday is underway.
Here’s what you need to know about the food tax holiday.
*Note: The traditional sales tax holiday ends today, Sunday, August 1 at 11:59 p.m., while the food tax holiday ends August 5 at 11:59 p.m.
Food Tax Holiday
What: For 2021, Tennessee’s General Assembly has approved a sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food
When: Began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
What’s tax-exempt?
-
- Food and food ingredients – defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, or prepared food.
- Prepared Food – A food item qualifies as prepared food if it:- Is sold in a heated state or heated by the seller,
– Contains two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller for sale as a single item; or
– Is sold with eating utensils, such as plates, knives, forks, spoons, glasses, cups, napkins, or straws provided by the vendor.
– Prepared food does not include food that is only cut, repackaged, or pasteurized by the seller, and eggs, fish, meat, poultry, and foods containing these raw animal foods requiring cooking by the consumer as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent foodborne illnesses.
- Sales of alcoholic beverages are not included in items exempt during this period.
Visit www.tntaxholiday.com for more information.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!