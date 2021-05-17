What to Know About CDC’s Updated COVID-19 Guidelines

The CDC has updated its guidance regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here are the highlights of some of the newest information:

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter

Definition of “Fully Vaccinated” by CDC

In general, people are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Fully vaccinated people can:

Participate in activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

Pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it; however, you still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.

You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel; however, you do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.