Knecht Scores 39 in 85-66 Victory over Florida



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 16, 2024 – Behind a career-high 39 points from fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht , the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team rolled past Florida, 85-66, Tuesday night at Food City Center.

Knecht, who became the first Volunteer with back-to-back 30-point games since Chris Lofton in Feb. 2006, helped No. 6/7 Tennessee (13-4, 3-1 SEC) build a lead as high as 22 in a game it never trailed.

Knecht’s 39 points came on 13-of-23 shooting, a ledger that featured a 13-of-20 stretch from the 17:11 mark of the first half to the 4:18 mark of the second. He went 4-of-6 from 3-point range, including hitting his first four attempts, and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. The reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week added a season-high eight rebounds and committed just one turnover in his 34 minutes of action.

Source: UT Sports

