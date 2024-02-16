Knecht Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 15, 2024 – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is among the selections to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team, as announced Thursday afternoon.
The fifth-year guard from Thornton, Colo., is one of 30 individuals on the list. The group includes five SEC players, as Knecht is joined by Auburn’s Johni Broome, Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, Alabama’s Mark Sears and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV.
Knecht, Broome and Reeves are also on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as revealed Jan. 30.
A 6-foot-6, 213-pounder who is one of just two Division I players with three 35-point games this season, Knecht currently sits top-five in KenPom’s National Player of the Year rankings. No player under 6-foot-7 has finished that high since Baylor’s Jared Butler in 2020-21.
In his first season as a Volunteer, Knecht is averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks per game. He is shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent beyond the arc. In SEC play, he is averaging 26.0 points per game, over three-and-a-half more than any other player, and has scored 20-plus points in nine of 11 contests.
NAISMITH TROPHY MIDSEASON TEAM
Max Abmas, Texas
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Johni Broome, Auburn
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Devin Carter, Providence
L.J. Cryer, Houston
R.J. Davis, North Carolina
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Zach Edey, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
P.J. Hall, Clemson
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
David Jones, Memphis
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Tristen Newton, Connecticut
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Mark Sears, Alabama
Jamal Shead, Houston
K.J. Simpson, Colorado
Braden Smith, Purdue
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Source: UT Sports
