Knecht Earns Another USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week Honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. January 23, 2024 – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is one of the five choices for USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second straight week Knecht has received the distinction and he is the first player in the country to claim it back-to-back in 2023-24. The only other individuals with multiple plaudits at any point this season are North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

The USBWA—United States Basketball Writers Association—selects five honorees each week. Knecht is joined this time by Edey, High Point’s Kezza Giffa, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II and Houston’s Jamal Shead.

This is the third weekly honor in two days for Knecht, who also won SEC Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy Player of the Week.

A fifth-year guard, Knecht averaged 32.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last week. He shot 21-of-43 (48.8 percent) from the field, 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) on 3-pointers and an unblemished 17-of-17 at the stripe. His play helped the Volunteers to a pair of wire-to-wire SEC home wins, each by at least 19 points.

First, Knecht dazzled with a career-high 39 points and season-best eight rebounds Tuesday in an 85-66 decision against Florida. He went 13-of-23 overall, including 4-of-6 from deep, as well as made all nine of his free-throw attempts.

The Thornton, Colo., native followed that with a 25-point outing Saturday in a 91-71 victory over Alabama.

Knecht and fifth-ranked Tennessee are back in action Saturday against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., live on SEC Network at 6 p.m. ET.

Source: UT Sports

