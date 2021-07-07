Kix Brooks Honored With Marker at Arrington Vineyards

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Tourism unveiled a marker at Arrington Vineyards honoring Kix Brooks for the Tennessee Music Pathways.
Brooks, one-half of the country duo, Brooks & Dunn, is the co-owner of the winery Arrington Vineyards and was the first recipient of the CMA Humanitarian Award. Brooks serves on the boards of Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, the Country Music Association, and the CMA Foundation.
In Williamson County, there is also a Tennessee Music Pathways marker at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin and at WSM Radio tower in Brentwood.
Launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, Tennessee Music Pathways is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com. From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.
Arrington Vineyards is located at 6211 Patton Road, Arrington.
See our video and photos below.
1 of 10
