Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin Makes Numerous Donations

Despite the cancellation of the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade this past December, the club didn’t cancel their support of the children in Williamson County.

Monetary donations were given to numerous local organizations, including GraceWorks, Franklin Firefighters, Saddle Up!, the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin, The Imagination Library and Bridges.

Checks were also presented to the marching bands at Franklin High School, Page High School, Independence High School, Fairview High School and the Music Notes Band.

“Our club members were so disappointed when we had to cancel the parade due to safety concerns related to the pandemic,” President Tim Jones shared. “The parade has always been our club’s gift to the city of Franklin. Since we weren’t able to hold the parade this year, we decided to make gifts to the bands who are the stars of our parade. We also made donations to organizations that provide services to children, which aligns with the Kiwanis mission – Serving Children.”

Plans are already underway for the December 4, 2021 parade, which includes identifying parade sponsors. Any business or individual can become a parade sponsor through monetary support and will enjoy many benefits before and on parade day. Dollars raised through sponsorships are used to provide graduating high school Seniors with college scholarships. For more information on sponsorships contact

[email protected]