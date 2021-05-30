Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin Awards Scholarships to 9 High School Students

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has named nine local high school students as recipients of a $1,000.00 scholarship to be used at the college of their choice. Money raised from sponsorships of the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is used to fund the scholarships.

“The success of our sponsorship program with the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade allowed us to award the scholarships, despite the parade being canceled in 2020. We are hopeful the number of sponsors, both individuals and businesses, will continue to increase so we are able to continue to increase the number of scholarships we are able to award in future years” said Club President, Tim Jones.

The recipients of the scholarships are:

Katherine Bohn from Fairview High School

Olivia Wolfson from Franklin High School

Major Schwartz, Adam Mohnke and Alyssa Williams from Fred J Page High School

Preston Hanzely, Emme Sperry, Emma Moore and Elijah Litton from Independence High School.

Plans are already underway for the 2021 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade which will be held on Saturday, December 4. For information on how to become a parade sponsor, either as an individual or a business, contact a club member, email [email protected] or call 309-261-3500.