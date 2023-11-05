Kitchen Social Nashville Opens in Brentwood

If you are looking for a group activity or something different for date night, you might consider a cooking class at Kitchen Social Nashville.

Kitchen Social Nashville held its grand opening on November 3rd at 214 Ward Circle, Brentwood.

This will be the first location in Tennessee and, overall, the fifth location for the brand. With Kitchen Social Nashville, owner Charlie Ragle has created a cooking experience where you get experience in the kitchen and the opportunity to socialize while learning something new.

Each class begins with appetizers and is chef-lead; the Chef for the Brentwood location is Nikki Harbester.

For November, classes offered include Beef Wellington, Beef Tenderloin with scallops and bourbon brown butter, homemade pasta, and a sushi-making class. There’s even a pie-making class just before Thanksgiving, a perfect way to ensure you have desserts for your family.

Grand opening specials Kitchen Socials is offering right now is a free Holiday Appetizer Class with the purchase of a $100.00 Gift Card.

Find the complete listing of classes here.