KISS to Bring World Tour to Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

KISS announced four additional dates to its “End of the Road” world tour, their final tour. One of those dates will be at Bridgestone Arena on October 23, 2023.

The band’s current roster is made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 7th at 10 am. Find tickets here.

Donna Vissman
