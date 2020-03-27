On Wednesday, Brentwood-based Kirkland’s made a donation toward the COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to a representative for the company, “the company realized they had about 10,000 N95 masks which are currently in short supply and desperately needed by medical personnel, sitting in their distribution center left over from the Ebola scare and the California fires,” so they chose to donate them.

The National Guard was able to pick up the masks at Kirkland’s distribution center and provide to local hospitals. Kirkland’s is now encouraging other businesses in Tennessee and across the nation to check their inventory stock to see if they may have purchased masks in the past and donate as well.

Sharing the news, via Facebook, “Giving back to our community during this time makes us happy, which is why we are donating over 10,000 N95 masks to the National Guard to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Kirkland’s happiness comes in all shapes and sizes, and it brings us joy to know that this donation will be distributed to doctors and nurses who are courageously battling this virus every day.”