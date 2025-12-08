Kirk Herbstreit to Work College GameDay “Shift” at Raising Cane’s

NASHVILLE (Dec. 8, 2025) – Fresh off an action-packed Conference Championship Weekend and the final College GameDay show of the regular season—and with the highly anticipated College Football Playoff on deck— five-time Sports Emmy winner Kirk Herbstreit and his trusty golden retriever pal Peter are trading the call box for the Raising Cane’s counter, joining fans to celebrate the football season at Cane’s Nashville Flagship on Lower Broadway. This marks Herbstreit’s second “shift” with Cane’s, following his debut behind the fryer last October in Austin.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. CT, Herbstreit will be calling a different kind of game at Raising Cane’s iconic Nashville Flagship on 212 Broadway Restaurant, teaming up with two-year-old turf-rolling Peter to serve college football fans and Caniacs alike. During his “shift,” Herbstreit will work the front counter; greet fans; sign autographs and merch; speak with media; bag orders and Box Combos; and serve up Craveable Chicken Finger Meals® much like quarterbacks in the pocket.

With GameDay energy building toward the CFP, Herbstreit and Peter will bring the excitement to Nashville one last time this season. But before breaking down the postseason picture, Herbstreit will break out the Box Combos, bringing his trademark play-calling precision and smooth delivery from the broadcast booth to the Cane’s kitchen line. Between the Lower Broadway buzz, Peter’s tail wags, and Herbstreit’s signature energy behind the counter, this “shift” promises a crowd-pleasing winning drive for every fan lining up to experience ONE LOVE® before playoff action kicks off.

DETAILS

WHAT: Legendary College and Pro Football Announcer Kirk Herbstreit and Trusty Pup Peter Work Fan “Shift” at Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship

WHEN: 9 to 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 9

WHERE: Raising Cane’s Nashville Flagship, 212 Broadway, Nashville TN 37201

